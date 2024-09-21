Bengaluru college student arrested for recording videos inside women’s restroom: Report

A 21-year-old BTech student in Bengaluru was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly filming videos inside the women’s restroom at his college on the western edge of the city. The suspect, identified as Kushal K, is a final-year computer science student hailing from Chikkagollarahatti, near Magadi, the Deccan Herald reported. Following a protest on campus, the Bengaluru police found two recorded videos on his phone and filed charges under the BNS Act for voyeurism.

The incident unfolded when a student noticed Kushal’s mobile phone positioned near a restroom cubicle and screamed, drawing the attention of nearby classmates. Upon their arrival, they found one of the restroom doors locked and, after receiving no response to their calls, grew suspicious.

A police officer involved in the case spoke to the publication and said the group managed to force the door open, revealing Kushal inside. His phone was promptly seized by students on the scene.

A student of the college reportedly said the group brought Kushal to the principal and informed him of the situation, after which he confessed to recording videos in the washroom. The incident occurred at around 10:45 am while most students were attending classes. As word spread, hundreds of students exited their classrooms to protest, demanding severe consequences for Kushal's actions, the report noted.

Shortly after the demonstration began, two police platoons arrived to manage the unrest, and college authorities subsequently handed Kushal over to law enforcement.

An investigating officer stated that a preliminary examination of Kushal's phone revealed two videos recorded between 10:30 and 10:45 am, with plans to conduct a forensic analysis. Additionally, students noted a notification sound that led them to discover the phone’s camera in the restroom, the publication added.

Authorities have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 77 of the BNS Act, which addresses voyeurism and violations of women's privacy. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited shortly.