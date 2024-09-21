30 people arrested after stone-pelting during Ganesha idol procession in Karnataka town

Thirty people were arrested in connection with an incident of stone pelting during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in this district headquarters town in which two constables were injured, police said on Friday. Some people raised slogans which led to a heated exchange of words between two groups. (HT File)

According to police, the procession was proceeding smoothly and the trouble started when it was passing near Chamarajpete Circle last evening.

Some people raised slogans which led to a heated exchange of words between two groups.

Some miscreants then started pelting stones in which two constables sustained injuries.

"Immediately we took control of the situation and the Ganesha idol was immersed peacefully. Adequate security forces were deployed and the situation was completely brought under control," Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth told PTI.

Five cases have been registered in connection with the incident and 30 people arrested, she said.