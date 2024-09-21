Bengaluru's second international airport site selection nears conclusion, Nelamangala-Kunigal area in talks: Report

The Karnataka government is on the brink of finalizing a location for Bengaluru’s second international airport, with Nelamangala emerging as the frontrunner. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, the area situated between Nelamangala and Kunigal, adjacent to National Highway 75, has been deemed the most viable option, a One India report stated. Bengaluru's second international airport is set to be located near Nelamangala, following thorough evaluations and discussions by state officials. (Representative image)(Pic for Representation)

The decision to pursue a second airport stems from Bengaluru’s escalating demand for passenger and cargo services, alongside anticipated urban expansion. Various potential sites were assessed, including Harohalli along Kanakapura Road and Bidadi, but Nelamangala was ultimately selected based on criteria established by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and its advantageous connectivity, the report said.

Located roughly 30 kilometres from the city centre, the Nelamangala site benefits from extensive transport links, including national highways and rail networks, as well as a significant amount of available government land. The region boasts a robust road infrastructure, notably with access to NICE Road, and plans for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) which will facilitate smoother transit for travellers from southern Bengaluru, the publication noted.

Additionally, this location is expected to alleviate congestion on major thoroughfares such as Mysore Road and Kanakapura Road. Discussions surrounding the airport's development have ramped up, with the latest round of talks occurring last week. A meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar last month reviewed several proposed sites, ultimately highlighting Nelamangala's potential for future growth.

Once the site is confirmed, a formal proposal will be forwarded to the AAI. The selected location meets 15 critical criteria necessary for establishing a new airport, officials said. The restriction on building a new airport within 150 kilometres of Kempegowda International Airport will lift in 2035, further paving the way for this development, it added.