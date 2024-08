Seven locations proposed for second airport in Bengaluru, says Minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure M B Patil on Monday said that seven locations have been identified for the proposed second airport for Bengaluru. He said that a meeting will be held on Tuesday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss submitting an application to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

READ | Bengaluru woman stumbles upon late grandfather’s stock investments, becomes a crorepati: Report

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that meetings were held with IDeCK [Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited] and global consulting firm BCG (Boston Consulting Group) on Monday. Initially, IDeCK had identified nine potential sites, but two were later removed from the list due to non-feasibility, he said.

BCG representatives also shared their experience with the airport project in Navi Mumbai. Visual presentations prepared by both entities were reviewed during the meeting.

READ | Karnataka disaster management and forest department alerted in the wake of heavy rains

"We will submit the application to AAI, detailing all seven identified locations. AAI officials will then visit the sites to assess feasibility. The final decision will be based on factors such as passenger density, connectivity, industrial growth, cargo potential, and environmental considerations like the presence of rivers, hills, and biodiversity," Patil said in a statement.

He emphasised that the decision on the location of the second airport will not be based on political considerations. It will be guided by approximately 15 parameters set by the AAI, as well as the overall development of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

READ | Bengaluru techie shares pic of water leaking from ceiling of ₹1.5 crore apartment

D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister, stated that MB Patil has already held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the construction of the second airport for Bengaluru. The government aims to complete the second airport by 2033, he added.