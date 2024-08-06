Bengaluru techie shares pic of water leaking from ceiling of 1.5 crore apartment

A Bengaluru techie has slammed the city’s increasingly unaffordable real estate while sharing a photograph of water leaking into his room. X user Ripudaman said his room in a ₹1.5 crore apartment started leaking water from the ceiling. His photograph of the room, which is located on the fifth or sixth floor of the building, shows dampness on the ceiling. An X user shared a photo of water leaking from his room ceiling.(X/@mrtechsense)

“My room in 1.5CR apartment 5th/16th floor is leaking water,” wrote Ripudaman, who describes himself as a 22-year-old software engineer in his X bio. “These expensive buildings are such a scam bro! The civil engineer inside me can't comprehend this,” he added.

Take a look at his post below:

The post has been going steadily viral on X where hundreds of people joined the Bengaluru techie in slamming shoddy construction.

One person said the apartment would actually have been built at a cost of ₹50 lakh or less. Another asked Ripudaman to investigate the cause of the leak - “Might be a leakage in the floor above you. Happened with us. Upper floor had a leakage in the pipe and this started happening. If not fixed, drops will start falling slowly,” he wrote.

Many joined the techie in criticising Bengaluru’s real estate prices, saying the construction is nearly always subpar. “Saying it for the nth time...a standalone home built under your own supervision is much better than any apartment built on the 10th or 20th floor in an overpriced building,” an X user wrote.

“The price paid for premium apartments is always for premium position, premium address, premium brand, premium society, premium utilities and never for premium construction,” another added.

The picture was shared amid heavy rainfall in the Silicon Valley of India. The rain showers led to massive traffic congestion across the city as commuters battled waterlogged roads.