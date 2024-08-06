Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Mysuru, Kodagu, and Hassan in the wake of heavy rains in the districts. Karnataka disaster management and forest department alerted in the wake of heavy rains(PTI)

Addressing a gathering at Belagavi, CM Siddaramaiah said that as more rain is expected in another ten days, disaster management, forest, and irrigation departments have been asked to remain alert.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "I have come to see the damages done due to rain. I visited Mysuru, Kodagu, and Hassan. I'm also announcing compensation for animals that died, people who lost lives, houses that were damaged. I'm announcing compensation. Road repair works will also be done once the rain stops. Schools and Anganwadis will have holiday, more rain is expected in another ten days. Disaster management, forest, and irrigation departments have been asked to remain alert. There should be no problem."

He further said that the state government was planning to have a permanent solution.

Siddaramaiah further said, "We are thinking and planning to have a permanent solution. People also need to cooperate. Many a time, when we were ready to relocate and provide a permanent solution, people don't want to leave those places, we need your cooperation."

He said that there was 62 percent more rainfall in Belagavi than expected.

He said, "Due to rain 6 people lost their lives. Two died due to the falling of a tree, 3 died by drowning, 1 died due to a wall collapse, and 5 lakh compensation has been given to all of them. 12 animals died, and compensation of 37.5 thousand has been given for each. 48 houses have been fully damaged. 950 houses are partially damaged."

Earlier India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that in the coming days, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in coming days. In north-eastern states, heavy rainfall is expected," IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar said.