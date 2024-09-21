Gadkari announces new 14-lane road project, set to boost connectivity between Bengaluru, Pune, Sambhajinagar: Report

In a boost for frequent travellers between Bengaluru, Pune, and Sambhajinagar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently unveiled plans for an ambitious new 14-lane highway project. Set to begin after the descent from Mumbai’s Atal Setu, this major roadway will extend towards Pune and create a direct connection to Bengaluru via a ring road, the News18 reported. The project aims to cut traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 50% and enhance regional economic ties. (Pic for representation)

Construction on this significant Mumbai-Bengaluru highway is reportedly expected to start within the next six months. Gadkari stated that this new route could reduce traffic on the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway by as much as 50 percent, greatly easing travel for residents of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

During an event in Pune, Gadkari emphasized the need to modernize India’s infrastructure while enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban communities. He highlighted that infrastructure development should align with efforts to uplift farmers and rural residents, helping to mitigate urban migration.

This highway project aims not only to shorten travel times but also to support the broader vision of transforming India’s road network. It underscores the government’s commitment to improving connectivity between major cities, making travel smoother and more efficient for everyone involved.

Once completed, the new highway will facilitate better access between Pune, Sambhajinagar, and Bengaluru, strengthening economic ties and fostering regional growth.

Gadkari also addressed the importance of sustainability in road construction, noting that eight million tonnes of waste have already been repurposed for new roads, the report noted. This approach showcases how environmental challenges can be turned into growth opportunities, especially in rural regions.

Paying homage to Karnataka's renowned engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Gadkari recognized his invaluable contributions and the importance of nurturing talent in engineering. He pointed out that India has become the third-largest economy in terms of GST collection, linking innovation and research to this economic success, the publication added.

In conclusion, Gadkari asserted that with adequate funding and strong leadership, infrastructure projects can be delivered swiftly, ultimately benefiting communities across India, including Bengaluru.