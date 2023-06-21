Bengaluru musician, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej invited to White House

Popular musician and three-time Grammy award winner from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej, on Monday said he has been invited to the White House to attend the arrival ceremony of prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Kej shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed that he is “super excited”.

Musician and three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej. (Image credit: Screengrab of Twitter video/Amrit Mahotsav)

“An invitation from the White House, for me :-) Super excited.. this Thursday :-)” he wrote. PM Modi is on a four-day visit to the United States after being invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Several notable figures reacted to the post, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of biotech giant Biocon Limited, who said it was “a proud moment” for Kej to celebrate.

“A proud moment for you to celebrate. PM Modi’s US state visit is being anticipated with great pride & joy by the Indian diaspora n u can represent citizens from Bengaluru!” she tweeted.

Kej was recently also made the Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). He received his third Grammy award in February this year under the ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ category for his album Divine Tides.

Kej also released a brand new musical piece “Wonders Of Life” on the occasion of World Yoga Day, which is a re-imagination of his song from the album Divine Tides.