Bengaluru-based Grammy awardee Ricky Kej alleges harassment by Lenskart

Popular musician and three-time Grammy award winner from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej, on Monday alleged harassment from eyewear retail chain Lenskart, saying that he was receiving multiple calls from the firm and threatened legal action. Popular musician and environmentalist from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej, won his third Grammy award last month.

“Dear @Lenskart_com @peyushbansal.. again, I have respect for your brand, but the constant HARASSMENT HAS TO STOP. I asked multiple times to be removed from your telemarketing database. It was promised.. but I still keep getting calls. Would legal action help?” the musician posted on microblogging site Twitter.

READ | Bengaluru's Ricky Kej wins 3rd Grammy award; Modi, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw react

Saying that the phone calls were intrusive, Kej wrote, “It's like I have been cursed for placing an order with you. Looks like the only way this will stop is if either I change my phone number, or if @Lenskart_com shuts down.”

“If there is such desperation to retain customers, where you will go to any unethical lengths, then maybe stop at text messages. Why these phone calls?? So intrusive!” he tweeted.

The retail firm responded to the allegations, assuring the musician that the issue will be resolved. “Hi Ricky, repetitive calls are annoying, and we completely understand that. We apologize that the same concern occurred again. Please be apprised that the concern has been highlighted to our respective team to ensure that it is resolved for you,” a representative from the firm wrote.

READ | Stuck in Bengaluru customs dept, Ricky Kej's Grammy medal cleared after 2 months

In a similar incident, Kej was in the news last year after disclosing that his Grammy award was stuck at Bengaluru's customs department for over two months. It was a Twitter post that finally made it possible for the celebrated music composer to be reunited with his medal.