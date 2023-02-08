Bengaluru's Ricky Kej wins 3rd Grammy award; Modi, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw react

Popular musician and environmentalist from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej, won his third Grammy award on Monday and congratulations poured in on social media from several notable figures, including prime minister Narendra Modi and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Kej won his third Grammy under the ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ category for his album Divine Tides, which won him his second Grammy last year, in the ‘Best New Age Album’ category.

“Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park,” Kej said on Twitter, and later uploaded a picture of him having an Indian meal with British rock legend Stewart Copeland to celebrate their win.

“This is how my guru, older brother and dear friend Stewart Copeland and I celebrated our win :-) An Indian meal in Los Angeles.. just the two of us. So grateful for him in my life,” Kej posted.

The Bengaluru-based musician was celebrated across the nation, with PM Modi also sending him best wishes on Twitter. “Congratulations @rickykej for yet another accomplishment. Best wishes for your coming endeavours,” he wrote.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Bengaluru-based biotech giant Biocon Limited, also congratulated the composer online, saying, “What a great recognition of your gifted talent.”

Spiritual leader Sadhguru also tweeted, “Congratulations @rickykej on this wonderful achievement! Music is one of the simplest yet most profound ways to dissolve barriers. A rich offering to the world. Best Wishes & Blessings.”

The BJP's Karnataka unit as well as Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also shared congratulatory posts on the microblogging site. “Congratulations! Music composer Sri @rickykej is the recipient of the internationally acclaimed Grammy Award for the third time. It is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas to receive this award for the album Divine Tides,” Karnataka BJP said.

“Congratulations @rickykej, famous music composer and environmentalist from Karnataka, for your 3rd Grammy Award. The whole nation is proud of you. I wish you good luck for future,” CM Bommai wrote.

Other notable figures from the Kannada music industry such as Vijay Prakash also hailed Kej for winning the prestigious award.