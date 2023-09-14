Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City wakes up to waterlogged streets, traffic hit

Bengaluru News LIVE: Leaders from the ruling Congress continued to maintain that there is no water to release to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, as the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute worsened. The southern state has planned to file a petition before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to express its inability to release water.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with DCM DK Shivakumar and others during the all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city prepared itself for the much anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is just around the corner. The state capital's civic body came down hard on those installing banners and posters in view of the festivities. A political spat also ensued in the state when BJP MLA Aravind Bellad alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government is "deliberately delaying" permission for celebrations of the Ganesha festival at the controversial Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

Bengaluru metro’s purple line, which was set to be fully operational by Friday, is likely to be delayed as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Southern Circle was unable to give dates for the safety inspection of the stretch, according to multiple reports.

In the realm of health-related news, the Dakshina Kannada district has sounded an alert following the confirmation of Nipah virus cases in Kerala.

