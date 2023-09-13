4 arrested in Bengaluru for cheating businessman of 7cr by promising BJP ticket

Four persons were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹7 crore by promising him a BJP MLA ticket from Byndoor constituency in Karnataka’s Udupi district in the recent assembly elections, officials said. The accused have been booked under Section 406, 419, 420, 170, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. (Representative file image)

The prime accused Chaitra Kundapura was arrested from the parking area of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Tuesday night, police said.

Srikanth Nayak Pelattur is the second accused arrested who was held along with her.

The two others arrested include Gagan Kadur and Prasad Byandur.

Police officials aware of the developments said the arrests were made based on a complaint by businessman Govind Babu Pujari (44) at the Bandepalya Police Station in Bengaluru.

Pujari had filed a complaint against eight people including Kundapur.

According to the FIR, the businessman was cheated to the tune of ₹7 crore in three phases with an assurance of a BJP ticket from Byndoor.

“Chaitra Kundapur persuaded the businessman to contest the assembly election from Byandoor, claiming that she is close to the RSS and BJP leadership,” the FIR stated.

The accused have been booked under Section 406, 419, 420, 170, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police officials said.

Kundapur is a former television anchor and a right-wing activist from coastal Karnataka.

She is currently facing several other charges in cases pertaining to giving inflammatory speeches.

