Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City gears up for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release
- Bengaluru News Live: A lot is happening in the city, from a political slugfest over the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy to traffic violations this morning.
Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital is witnessing a back and forth between several leaders over the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy as well as the India-Bharat row. Meanwhile, legislators are also in the midst of manoeuvring the Cauvery water dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu.
The city is also expected to face scheduled power cuts, traffic congestions and other civic issues that it usually grapples with from time to time. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 07 Sep 2023 09:48 AM
Shah Rukh Khan fans in Bengaluru gather in crowds for Jawan release
Fans in Bengaluru expressed their excitement on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's release and said, “We are very excited, we urge everyone to watch this movie.” (PTI)
- Thu, 07 Sep 2023 09:27 AM
Lorry breaks down in Chickpet area, traffic hit
The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory to commuters in the Chickpet area, saying that a lorry has broken down near Satellite Bus stand, Old Guddadahalli. Vehicular movement was hit due to this and cops requested the public to co-operate and plan their commutes accordingly.