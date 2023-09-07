The late-night hike in the bus fare which was 1.5 times more than the usual day time bus fare in Bengaluru has ended officially. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that the bus fare is going to be the same round the clock and the practice of surge pricing is cancelled. BMTC discontinues late night surge pricing in local buses at Bengaluru

An announcement from the BMTC read, “Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation is providing efficient, reliable, comfortable and affordable transport facilities to its commuters. For the benefit of commuters travelling, late-night and early-morning, BMTC is operating Night-Service schedules and with a view to bring uniformity in passenger bus fares, BMTC has implemented ordinary service passenger bus fares for Night-Services.” This is expected to benefit the passengers who return from work late at night or early in the morning after finishing the night shifts.

BMTC earlier increased the fare for night service buses after observing the low occupancy during the odd timings. However, the Shakti scheme applies for women round the clock in BMTC buses.

In the last few months, the BMTC has seen big time occupancy, forcing the staff to add extra services on a few routes.

The BMTC is also planning to launch an app named ‘Namma BMTC’ where live bus tracking will be available for passengers. According to few reports, the app will be officially launched on September 25. The decision is taken as BMTC is going to finish 25 years of formation this month.

