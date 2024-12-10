Bengaluru nurse accuses friend of rape, blackmail, and caste-based abuse, FIR filed: Report

A 26-year-old nurse in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint against a man she befriended, accusing him of rape, blackmail, and caste-based harassment. The police have initiated a detailed inquiry into the accusations

The city’s High Grounds police have lodged an FIR and are investigating the allegations. The accused, Akki Lakshmireddy, hails from Andhra Pradesh, according to a report by The New Indian Express. The woman, who works at a Bengaluru hospital, stated that she first met Lakshmireddy in 2019 when he was employed at a bank in RT Nagar. Their interactions began as casual conversations, eventually leading to a friendship, the report added.

Lakshmireddy invited her to a family birthday celebration in November 2019. During the event, he allegedly gave her tea laced with sedatives, the woman’s complaint stated. She claims she lost consciousness, after which Lakshmireddy sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the incident.

The victim further alleged that the accused used the recorded footage to coerce her into non-consensual encounters on multiple occasions. She also accused him of hurling caste-based insults at her and making derogatory remarks about her family. The complaint states that Lakshmireddy threatened to release the videos online if she resisted or reported him.

Man shoots private videos of girlfriend, extorts ₹ 2.5 crore

In another incident, a 20-year-old woman from Bengaluru lost ₹2.5 crore of her family’s money after her boyfriend blackmailed her using intimate videos. The boyfriend exploited the victim’s trust and promise of marriage to pressure her into giving him money, jewellery, expensive watches, and even a luxury car.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar. The victim met Mohan during their boarding school days. Although they lost touch after school, they reconnected years later and began a romantic relationship. Kumar reportedly promised the woman marriage, and during their trips together, he filmed private moments, assuring her that the videos were for his personal use, the report added.

