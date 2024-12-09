Two bikers snatch Bengaluru judge's mobile phone while walking on the road: Report

Two men riding a Honda Activa snatched the mobile phone of a Karnataka civil judge in central Bengaluru, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru Police recently busted an inter-state mobile robbery gang. More than 15 people are said to be part of a gang, where majority of the suspects are from Kerala.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on December 5, when 30-year-old Bengaluru civil court judge Mahantesh Mathad was walking near Crescent Road. The suspects approached him, grabbed his OnePlus Nord smartphone, and sped away, according to the FIR. The High Grounds police have registered a case and launched an investigation. "We are analyzing CCTV footage," a police officer said, adding that the suspects remain at large.

A report in The Times of India said that an investigation into an unclaimed courier box has led Bengaluru police to recover 52 stolen mobile phones worth over ₹10 lakh. The probe began on October 24 when a courier firm official reported that a parcel sent from Bhadravati to Kochi had returned unclaimed. Repeated attempts to contact the sender went unanswered, raising suspicion.

"After registering a complaint from the courier official, we conducted the mahajar procedure before opening the box. Inside, we found 10 used mobile phones," Deputy Commissioner of Police S Girish is quoted as a saying.

Following the discovery, police traced and detained Sreenivas, the sender, from his Bhadravati residence. Police records revealed that he had previous arrests in Bengaluru and Bhadravati for mobile phone theft, during which about 100 phones were recovered from him.

Based on Sreenivas's confession, police arrested his accomplice Shafiq and seized 32 additional mobile phones. In total, 52 mobile phones valued at over ₹10 lakh were recovered.