Hydrochloric acid leaks from gas tanker on NH-66 near Mangaluru

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 09, 2024 07:37 PM IST

The gas tanker was transporting hydrochloric acid from Karwar to Kochi, and due to this leak nearby residents could face respiratory issues, they added.

An alleged technical fault has resulted in a hydrochloric acid leak from a gas tanker on National Highway 66 in Dakshina Kannada district, near here, on Monday, officials said.

Hydrochloric acid leaks from gas tanker on NH-66 near Mangaluru (Pic for representation) (HT File Photo)
Police teams from Ullal and Mangaluru reached the spot of the occurrence while teams from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and the fire department are working to control the situation, they said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 5 pm near Kotekar Uchila and the driver noticed the leak and promptly halted the vehicle.

Preliminary inquiry has suggested that nearby residents could face respiratory issues due to the leak, a senior official said. Traffic along the highway is continuing as usual, and no specific advisories have been issued to local residents or commuters so far, he said. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, he added.

