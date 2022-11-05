Bengaluru: Officer who was responsible for auto fare slash transferred.

The Karnataka government on Thursday transferred transport commissioner THM Kumar, who made headlines recently banned app-based cab aggregators from offering auto-rickshaw rides. The ban was later revoked.

The state government's Department of Administrative Reforms appointed posted N Siddaramappa, the managing director of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS), with immediate effect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

THM Kumar took charge as transport commissioner in June.

In October, the state's Transport Department had issued an order asking app-based cab aggregators to stop offering auto-rickshaw rides after complaints from passengers.

Both Ola and Uber later challenged the order and the Karnataka High Court subsequently allowed them to continue - albeit with a 10 per cent mark-up on the government's price cap.

In November last year, the Karnataka government raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price is increased to Rs. 30 from Rs. 25 for the first two kilometers and base price per every kilometer is increased to Rs. 15 from Rs. 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON