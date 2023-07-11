Bengaluru police and BBMP launch QR codes for complaints and feedback. Details

Bengaluru police along with the city’s civic body have launched a QR code for people, where they can give feedback about the public services. These QR codes will be made available at all police stations and street boards, said Bengaluru Police.

In a tweet, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said, “A QR code-based feedback mechanism has been introduced in all police stations of @BlrCityPolice. Avail this to give your honest feedback about our delivery of service. This will help us to serve you better. It's simple, quick and objective.”

Not just in police stations but the QR code mechanism has been launched in a few streets of Bengaluru as well to enhance the direct connectivity with the residents of IT Capital. After scanning with the smartphone, these QR codes on streets will provide the information about the local MLA, contractors, sanitation, workers etc, including their contact numbers. Through these QR codes, any civic related issues can directly be reported to the concerned authorities of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

In June, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Alok Mohan directed the police department to display the phone numbers of top cops at all police stations in the state. The move was to make sure that the complaints do not go unattended when people visit police stations.

