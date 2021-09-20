Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru Police arrest 1 for alleged espionage activities

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on Monday said it had arrested one person in connection with espionage activities in which this individual is suspected to have taken pictures of sensitive installations and shared them with foreign agencies.

“On information of military intelligence, CCB traced and arrested one accused who took photos of vital installations, defence establishments and shared them with foreign agencies,” Joint Commissioner of Police (CCB) Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The accused is a native of Rajasthan and a case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act and Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The photos were allegedly taken in other states and not Karnataka. Though the modus operandi of the accused remains unclear or the location from where the photos were taken, a city like Bengaluru has several defence establishments.

Bengaluru is home to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), National Aerospace Laboratories and even the headquarters of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) among other public and private establishments.

