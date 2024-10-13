Bengaluru police book more than 600 traffic violation cases in 2024 on ‘Public Eye’ app: Report

Bengaluru residents are increasingly using the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s (BTP) Public Eye app to report traffic violations, helping to enhance road safety and discipline. In 2024, the app has seen a steady rise in usage, with an average of 850 violations being reported each day. Of these, around 600 cases have led to police action, The New Indian Express reported. The 'Public Eye' app promotes road discipline, with police taking action on verified violations and using data to target enforcement efforts in Bengaluru.(ANI)

As of August 2024, a total of 2,55,048 violations were uploaded to the app, resulting in 2,13,048 cases being booked by the police. In comparison, last year, 3,14,564 violations were reported, with 2,43,116 cases resulting in penalties. Since its launch in September 2015, the app has seen over 19 lakh violations uploaded, with 16 lakh cases resulting in fines, the report said.

READ | Eight illegal Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Karnataka's Udupi after airport escape attempt

The Public Eye app allows citizens to submit photos or videos of traffic violations, which are reviewed by the police. For a submission to be valid, the violation and the vehicle’s registration number must be clearly visible. If the violation is confirmed, the police issue a fine to the violator, the publication noted.

DCP for Traffic, East Bengaluru, Kuldeep Jain spoke to reporters and shared that the app has become a popular tool, with over 1,00,000 users in the city. He emphasized that the primary aim of the app is to encourage safer driving habits and better road discipline, not simply to file cases. The app serves as an additional set of eyes on the road, allowing citizens to report violations in areas where police presence is limited, the report added.

READ | Concerns arise over new structure around shrine in Bengaluru's Lalbagh: Report

Senior officers also noted that the data collected through the app helps in identifying traffic hotspots, especially in residential and commercial zones. The most common violations reported are related to parking on footpaths and in no-parking zones, the publication further stated.