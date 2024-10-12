Eight illegal Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Karnataka's Udupi after airport escape attempt

Eight Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Udupi district were apprehended by police, authorities said on Saturday. The group had been living in Hoode village for the past three years without valid passports or visas. The arrests followed the attempted escape of one of the accused, Mohammed Maniq.

The arrests followed the attempted escape of one of the accused, Mohammed Maniq, who was detained at Mangaluru's Bajpe airport while trying to flee to Dubai using a fake passport. Immigration officials grew suspicious and arrested him on the spot, according to Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K, PTI reported.

"Upon interrogation, Maniq disclosed that seven other Bangladeshi nationals were staying with him illegally in Hoode village," the SP said. Udupi police acted on the information and raided the area, detaining the remaining individuals on Friday.

Further investigations revealed that the accused had been using fake Aadhaar cards. Police are now probing how the group acquired these forged documents and managed to enter India illegally from Bangladesh. The investigation is ongoing.

The eight Bangladeshi nationals are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a local court.

Pakistani residents in Bengaluru

In a major crackdown, Bengaluru police arrested 10 more Pakistani nationals on Tuesday for staying in India illegally using forged documents. This latest round of arrests brings the total number of Pakistani nationals detained in the Jigani area, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, to 17 in recent weeks.

The arrests followed the detention of Parvez, a man accused of aiding and sheltering 22 Pakistani citizens across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Parvez allegedly helped these individuals assume Hindu names, allowing them to blend in and evade detection while living in the region.

The arrested individuals, including six women, were taken into custody under charges of staying in India on counterfeit documents and overstaying their visas. Some of the detainees had adopted Hindu names, while others retained their original Pakistani identities. Police confirmed that this group was found in the Jigani area, an industrial and residential part of the city.

