Key accused who helped Pak nationals illegally enter held

Police said that Ahmed was apprehended at Yeshwanthapura railway station on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into a network of illegal immigrants who have been living in the country using forged documents.

Jigani police inspector BS Manjunath said: “The accused is also a member of Mehdi Foundation India and had been helping others stay in India by creating fake documents.”

He further said that Ahmed has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 464 for forgery and making false documents for the purpose of cheating.

“He was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court. The total number of arrests of Pakistani nationals now stands at 10, and we are investigating other infiltrators,” he added.

These people had managed to obtain Indian identification documents, such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and passports, through illegal channels.

On September 29, police arrested the family of Rashid Ali Siddiqui, who had been residing in Jigani, Anekal taluk, as well as another family living in Peenya. On October 3, another family of three was arrested in Nelagadaranahalli. They had entered India illegally and obtained official documents, allowing them to live undetected.

Manjunath said that during interrogations, it was revealed that over 15 Pakistani nationals have illegally entered the country.

He said: “These people are believed to be linked to the Mehdi Foundation and may have been part of a larger campaign led by Guru Yunus Algor, a spiritual leader associated with the organisation.”

“It is suspected that they entered India for recruitment and propaganda purposes, posing as participants in religious campaigns,” he added.