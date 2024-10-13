Concerns arise over new structure around shrine in Bengaluru's Lalbagh: Report

A newly constructed structure around a small shrine at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru has sparked debate among park visitors and heritage experts. The shrine, dedicated to Lord Muneshwara, is located near Gate 4 of the iconic garden. Recently, a metal roof, steel enclosure, and granite flooring were added, raising questions about the changes to this long-standing site, the Deccan Herald reported. The Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru: While some see the new structure as an improvement, others worry that it could change the spirit of the historic park. (Hemant Mishra/ Mint/ Hindustan Times Media)

The area was cluttered with construction materials like cement bags and broken glass. The shrine, which was once modest and tucked under a tree, has been significantly altered, the report noted. Art historian Suresh Jayaram, who authored Bangalore’s Lalbagh: A Chronicle of the Garden and the City, spoke to reporters and said the shrine, which was a simple folk deity shrine that became part of Lalbagh during the 1950s expansion, should have remained untouched, respecting its humble origins.

An architect also expressed concerns about the modern additions, particularly the tubular steel structure and metal roofing. He argued that such changes do not preserve the historical character of the shrine, but rather transform it.

However, not everyone shares these concerns. A regular walker in the park expressed worry about potential waste buildup if the shrine attracts large crowds. A heritage conservationist also noted that while Lalbagh is a botanical garden, it can also house public structures like temples, libraries, or clubs, according to the report.

The Lalbagh Walkers’ Association, which funded the construction, explains the enclosure was built to prevent damage from monkeys and fallen branches, and to keep the space tidy. Association president Sadashiva Reddy clarified that there are no plans for large gatherings at the shrine, and it will remain a quiet place for morning puja, the report added.