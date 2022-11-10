Bengaluru police bust fake document racket, 5 Sri Lankans arrested

Bengaluru police arrested 9 people on Wednesday for allegedly creating fake documents to apply for Indian passports. Out of 9 arrested, 5 are Sri Lankan nationals and they allegedly wanted to apply for visas of different countries, through Indian passports.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, P Krishnakanth, deputy commissioner of police (south Bengaluru) said, “We found some people who came to Bengaluru from Sri Lanka for living tried applying for Indian passports. For this, they created fake Aadhar cards, voter Ids, marks cards and rental agreements and applied for Indian passports. In order to get visas of different countries in a smooth manner, they have committed this crime. All house owners and passport agents in the city need to be fully aware about the tenant or client when they are producing any document. Such crimes will lead to serious repercussions for police officials”

Karnataka deputy general of police, Praveen Sood too congratulated the police team for busting the fake document racket. He said, “Congratulations to Team @CPBlr. Getting a passport made fraudulently is a national security issue. We have zero tolerance for it.”

Bengaluru police also recovered the original Sri Lankan passports along with fake passports, documents and 7 mobile phones from the accused.

