The Bengaluru police have detained a few auto drivers who are protesting against the operation of white board two-wheeler taxis in the state capital on Monday. Though the strike was announced by all the auto unions, few autos were seen playing on Bengaluru roads. A few auto drivers in the protest also had hearted arguments with the fellow auto drivers who were working even after announcing the strike.

Bengaluru police detain auto drivers protesting against bike taxis. Video(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The auto drivers also blocked the road at Bengaluru’s KR circle, demanding the ban on bike taxis in Bengaluru. They claim that the illegal bike taxis are affecting their livelihood and allege that bike taxis are also causing accidents and endangering the lives of commuters.

The auto unions initially planned to carry out a rally from the city railway station to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s official residence on racecourse road. However, the police detained the protesting auto drivers.

Recently, a video of an auto driver threatening a bike taxi driver in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar went viral on the internet. In the video, the auto driver was seen stopping the Rapido driver and smashed one of the helmets he was carrying for his passengers. He said, “People from another country started coming to Bengaluru and operating these illegal two-wheeler taxis. Because of these people, the auto drivers are losing their work and these foreigners must be banned. He is operating a bike taxi with a whiteboard.” The cops later arrested the auto driver for creating a ruckus in the middle of the road.

