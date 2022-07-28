Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Bengaluru police fine tea shop owner as the customers block footpath

Earlier this week videos also surfaced showing two-wheelers escaping traffic jams by driving on footpaths and areas meant for pedestrians.
Customers of a tea shop encroaching footpath in Kammanahalli. (Twitter)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 04:48 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru police on Wednesday fined the owner of a tea shop in the Kammanahalli area after repeated warnings against encroaching on footpaths. A Twitter handle belonging a Mahesh N tweeted to the cops about the encroachment and shared a photograph.

He shared a picture of the heavily crowded exterior of the shop, whose customers were seen disrupting traffic and blocking the way. He wrote, "This is from one tea shop called Chai Times on kammanahalli main road, any given day we cannot use the footpath. Hope actions is taken to clear the encroachment..."

Responding to the tweet, Banaswadi Traffic Police fined the shop owner and issued a warning. "As per the request of the complainant, a police notice has been issued to the owner of the shop to ensure that the customers do not stand on the pedestrian road in front of the shop in order to obstruct the movement of pedestrians in front of the Chai Times shop on the Kammanahalli main road. thank you sir...." the Banaswadi police tweeted.

Earlier this week videos also surfaced showing two-wheelers escaping traffic jams by driving on footpaths and areas meant for pedestrians. Several of them also had children riding pillion

Bengaluru Traffic Police had assured action against those seen in the violating the rules and all who encroach on footpaths and cause inconvenience to pedestrians.

