Bengaluru launches QR code feedback system for police stations

In a citizen friendly initiative, Bengaluru police along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday launched a QR code system for people through which they can give feedback on the service provided to citizens.

Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda took to Twitter to announce the initiative. (Twitter Photo)

Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda took to Twitter to announce the initiative, and urged citizens to avail the service to provide their “honest feedback”.

“A QR code-based feedback mechanism has been introduced in all police stations of @BlrCityPolice. Avail this to give your honest feedback about our delivery of service. This will help us to serve you better. It’s simple quick and objective. #lokasphandana,” Dayananda tweeted on Tuesday.

The QR-code system was introduced under the ‘Loka Spandana’ initiative, and the mechanism has been implemented in all police stations across the city. The issues raised through the feedback system would be directly sent to the respective DCPs and the Police Command Centre.

In February this year, deputy commissioner of police (South-East Division) CK Baba was the first to launch the QR-code based assessment system with an aim to bring in transparency and improve efficiency of officers.

Meanwhile, BBMP has also launched the QR-code mechanism on a pilot basis for the city’s south zone as part of its citizen-connect initiative. After scanning with the smartphone, these QR codes on streets will provide information about the local MLA, contractors, sanitation workers, waste collectors among others, including their contact numbers. Through these QR codes, any civic-related issues can directly be reported to the concerned authorities of the BBMP.

The BBMP plans to extend this QR-code system to other parts of the city at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore. The objective of the initiative is to bridge the information and communication gap between citizens and the civic agency, according to officials.