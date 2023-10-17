Bengaluru police suggest cab, shuttle services to curb traffic snarls

In its attempt to decongest the Bengaluru tech corridor, the Bengaluru traffic police are working on bringing back shared transport services for tech parks at the Outer Ring Road (ORR), where more than 500 tech companies are located. According to police, the aim is to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and enhance the occupancy of vehicles used by employees for their daily commute.

The Outer Ring Road, especially the 13-km segment between Central Silk Board and KR Puram, houses a significant portion of Bengaluru’s IT companies. (Twitter/Mahadevapura Task Force)

The traffic police are in discussions with major tech park developers located on Outer Ring Road to assess the possibility of implementing shared transportation services for each of these tech parks.

Joint commissioner of police, traffic MN Anuchet said that shared transport is among the several proposals put forth to the companies. “In Bengaluru, prior to the pandemic, there was a system of companies providing cab or bus services to employees. This had reduced the number of vehicles on the roads,” he said.

The senior officer added that while the companies are yet to have full occupancy and companies are citing cost concerns, police have proposed the shuttle services be provided by the tech parks. “If the companies can provide shuttle services at regular intervals when employees are done with their shifts, they can take these shuttles. It reduces the number of cars with single occupants on ORR. This stretch can handle 25,000 vehicles per hour on a regular day. However, we typically see over 35,000 vehicles per hour, far exceeding its capacity,” he said.

The Outer Ring Road, especially the 13-km segment between Central Silk Board and KR Puram, houses a significant portion of Bengaluru’s IT companies. Reports from the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) indicate that more than 500 companies in this tech corridor employ around 950,000 individuals. These employees use 350,000 vehicles, contributing to the congestion.

K Radhakrishna Holla, the president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, agreed there has been a decline in the demand for cabs since the pandemic. “After the pandemic, for a long time, people were working from home and even when it restarted [work from office], the numbers [cab demands] were low,” he said.

Other transport company owners pointed out that companies found that stopping these shuttle services saved money as well.

Ramesh VT, general secretary, ORRCA told the media that to promote the use of public transport and given the upcoming metro connectivity near the Outer Ring Road, companies can facilitate their employees by offering shuttle services. “Several companies are already providing shuttle services from Byappanahalli, and with the metro extending to KR Puram, this will greatly benefit IT employees working along the ORR,” he said.

However, police say that numbers are not adequate at present to make an impact on the traffic problems on the stretch.

A report by ORRCA states that the average speed of vehicles during peak hours on Outer Ring Road is only 4.4 km/hour, leading to traffic queues extending over 3km. The report emphasises that lengthy commutes and stress levels are affecting employee productivity and overall well-being, resulting in economic losses.

MN Sreehari, a former advisor to the Karnataka government on traffic, has pointed out that the average evening peak-hour speed on ORR has dropped to 9 km/hour. “The congestion is due to the concentration of companies in Bengaluru’s eastern region, leading to crowded roads connecting workplaces and residences. This issue is not as prevalent in the western, southern, or northern parts of Bengaluru,” he said.

