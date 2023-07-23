Bengaluru police understaffed? Former top cop breaks the numbers down, suggests 50k additional staff

Former Bengaluru police commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao claimed that the police force in Karnataka’s capital is severely understaffed. He highlighted that there is a need of additional 50, 000 police personnel to tackle various crimes across the city. Bengaluru police understaffed? Former top cop breaks down the numbers

On Saturday, he tweeted, “Bengaluru City Police is terribly understaffed. As former Commissioner of Police, I have found myself inadequate in dealing with issues critical to the Safety and Security of the City. The population of the city is close to 14 million (1.4 crores) and 1000 square km, the police strength available across 154 police stations is 12000 for a 24 hour period.”

Rao also said that there is a need for the safety commission to enhance the safety system in Bengaluru. “With new age crimes like Cyber, Narcotics, Financial, Road rage, Domestic, Women Safety, Anti-Terror, Transport crime, Trafficking, Road Traffic, international crimes, interstate, Real estate, Customs, Multicultural, protection of Numerous foreign consulates, high rise apartments, adolescent issues and many more, there is an urgent need to have a Safety Commission to list the needs secure our City for long run. I have not included Fire and Prisons. City will need a well-trained force of 50,000,” the former top cop wrote.

In February, the Karnataka government announced the recruitment of 2,000 police staff at the Bengaluru police department. The government then revealed the plan to add additional 20 police stations in the city limits to control the criminal activities in Bengaluru.

