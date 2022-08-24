Bengaluru potholes claim 44-year-old's life, Siddaramaiah reacts to civic apathy

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), responsible for civic amenities and infrastructural assets in the Karnataka capital, has come under fire for civic apathy once more, after another pothole-related death was recorded on Tuesday.

Bengaluru's potholes, infamous for having claimed several lives in the past, have struck again by taking a 44-year-old man's life as he was on his way to work. The deceased has been identified as Supreeth J in a report by Mirror Now.

Supreeth was in the Sunkadakatte area last week when he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell, taking serious injuries to the head. Passers-by and onlookers rushed to shift him to a government hospital. He was later moved to a private facility but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

He was the sole earning member of his family, and had a car and house loan on his head. He is survived by his brother Joel Sumanth, his wife and a daughter, the report said.

Similar instances in the past have left citizens and the internet outraged. BBMP has also been questioned by the Karnataka High Court multiple times in this regard. The civic body identified nearly 10,000 potholes in the city in mid-May and said repair works are ongoing to fill them at the earliest. However, relentless rainfall this year put a stop to many delayed and impending projects.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said over ₹20,000 crores have been spent in the last five years on road-related works in the state capital.

Reacting to the news, former CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said, “Infrastructure of #NammaBengaluru is in shambles. In an unfortunate incident, an innocent man has succumbed to a pothole. My deepest condolences to his family. Weak & incapable @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai is in deep slumber, and even repeated warnings of High Court has not woken him up.”

