Netizens troll Bengaluru infra with this Titanic meme; see post here
- This Twitter page's post on Bengaluru's infrastructure will leave you in splits.
Citizens in Bengaluru face the brunt of potholes and bumps on roads due to the lack of responsibility by the civic body. Bengaluru's potholes have claimed multiple lives this year and caused several accidents.
So they took to social media to get the attention of authorities concerned. Twitterati took the internet by storm after sharing a Titanic meme meant to poke fun at Bengaluru potholes.
“BREAKING NEWS Shooting of Titanic movie next part will be shot at Vajarahalli 100 ft road. The Film production team visited the spot today and just now announced this. It is a great pleasure for all of us well done BBMP/BDA and all concerned S T Somashekar MLA Arya Srinivas, Shashi Kumar,” a Twitter page ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road wrote.
The page is a consortium of more than 80 residential welfare associations (RWAs) on Kanakapura Road encompassing wards 184, 185, 186, 194, 195, 196, 197 and 198.
Also Read: Biker skids on waterlogged road, run over by truck in Bengaluru
The Karnataka capital's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) identified around 10,000 potholes across the city in May and undertook many repair works. However, recently, the BBMP issued a show-cause notice to three of its engineers after a freshly asphalted road peeled off days after it was laid.
In other memes, a man in May shared an eight-second video of two birds - that seem to be simultaneously digging and covering the same hole in the ground. That left Bengaluru Twitter users in splits, with several claiming it illustrates the functioning of the city's civic bodies - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
See post here: Viral: Bengaluru man shares meme on 'BBMP and BWSSB at work'
