Bengaluru power supply company schedules power cuts this weekend; Check areas

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power outages this weekend as power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance projects.

The Bengaluru power supply company schedules disruptions often during the weekends when the load on the grid is significantly lighter. (HT)

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts:

November 18, Saturday

Lakkur Thota, Suggaiahnapalya, Madenahalli, Nijagal Kempohalli, Rayarapalya, Kasabanijagal, Halenijagal Badavane, Channohalli, Imachenahalli, Karimanne, Narasipura, Devarahattipalya, Salahatti, Narasipura Thopu, Heggunda, Govindapura, Ayyanathota, S G Palya, Bugudihalli, Kerepalya, K T Halli, Halenahalli, Jajoor, Laxmipura, Makenahalli, Old Nijagal, New Nijagal, Devarahosahalli, Ss High Tech Hospital & Its Surrounding Areas, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, Tc Layout, Bt Layout, Bamboo Bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, B T Layout, K R Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Apmc A, B, C And D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, And Other Areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Igoor, Hosa Chikkanahalli Ip Limit, Chikkanhalli And Vaddinahalli Ip Limit, Kadajji, Nagarakatte, Rampura, Pyarappana Camp, Basavanal, Basavanal Gollarahatti, Bethur, Bethur Camp, Putuganal, Putuganal Camp, Kodihalli, Kodihalli Camp, Lokikere, Shyagale Ip, Heggere, Yemmehatti, Hampanuru, Kolal, Kolal Gollarahatti, Singapura, Hullur, Kurubarahalli, Thirumalapura, Annehal, Godabnahal, Nandipura, Sondekola, Kakkeru, Mahadevanakatte, Alagavai, Halavudara, Obalapura, Siddapura, D Madakaripura, Doddiganal, Kunabevu, Kotehatti, Kariyamanhatti, Bommakanhalli, Hunsekatte, Bagenhal, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur Talya, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, Sirivara, Govindarajapura, Ramegowdanapalya, Thimmegowdanapalya, Rayapura, Bommanahalli, R M Halli, D S Palya and Lingapura.

November 19, Sunday

Ramarayana Palya, Bts Mill, Kannamangala, Kannamangala Gate, Nagenahalli, Kenjiganahalli, Kammasandra, Elladahalli, Thimmasandra, Voddagere, Alenahalli, Honnavara, Isturu, Gandaragulipura, Sympadipura, Honnadevapura, Kodihalli, Madure, Beerayyanapalya, Hosapalya, Malluhalli, Kadanuru, Madugondanahalli, Mallapadigatta, Purushanahalli, Alenahalli ,iyyanahalli, Kanaswadi, Kodihalli, Beeranpalya, Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial Area & Its Surrounding Areas, Challakere Road Surrounding, Industrial Area, Kamanabavi Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road Surroundings, Zp Office, Teachers Colony, Iudp Layout Area, Horticulture Office Road, Gayathri Circle, Sbm Main Circle, Dharmashala Road, Gandhi Circle, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote Areas, Chief Office Surroundings, Bank Colony, Madakaripura, Jcr Main Road, Private Bustand Road, Gopalpura Road, Annehal, Godabnahal, Nandipura, Sondekola, Kakkeru, Mahadevanakatte, Seebara, Guttinadu, Gulaiyanhatti, Chikkaguntanuru, Kunabevu, Kotehatti, Kariyamanhatti, Bommakanhalli, Hunsekatte, Bagenhal, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Sirivara, Govindarajapura, Ramegowdanapalya, Thimmegowdanapalya, Rayapura, Bommanahalli, R M Halli, D S Palya and Lingapura.

