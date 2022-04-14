Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru rain brings both relief and misery, leaves one dead
bengaluru news

Bengaluru rain brings both relief and misery, leaves one dead

21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole
Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in the traffic jam on the Mysore road after heavy rain in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 04:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Summer showers yesterday brought some respite from the scorching weather in the city of Bengaluru, however, heavy rains that lashed many parts of the city turned fatal for a young man.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally. It is being alleged that Vasant, a fruit seller, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died without treatment.

A case of negligence has been registered at Chandralayut Police Station against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). However, the Bescom staff has denied accusations claiming there was a power cut in the area at the time of the incident.

In fact, the police inspection later in the evening found that the pushcart was attached to the electric pole but there was no cut electric wire hanging from it.

RELATED STORIES

"By the time we reached the spot, Bescom workers had turned off the power supply. It was already dark, and we couldn't find the electric wire that was cut," a senior police officer was quoted by Deccan Herald.

According to BBMP, 12 trees were uprooted across the city as a result of wind speed. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has tweeted helping numbers to provide help with water blockage and fallen trees

IMD has predicted overcast in the coming days with high chances of rain and thunderstorm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangalore rains
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP