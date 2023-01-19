Bengaluru ranks 2nd in the list of cities that hosted highest weddings in 2022

Bengaluru settled at second place in the list of Indian cities that hosted most number of weddings in the year 2022, said the yearly report of wedding technology platform, Wedding Wire. National capital Delhi stood at first place and Mumbai at third place.

According to the yearly report of the wedding company, venue vendors were mostly in-demand followed by wedding photographers and makeup artists. The number of destination weddings also surged in 2022 with Udaipur and Goa hosting the most number of weddings, followed by Jaipur. When it comes to international cities, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and New York turned out to be favorite wedding destinations for Indians.

The report also revealed that December witnessed the maximum number of weddings with 21.5 percent of weddings, followed by February with 15.49 per cent. December 2 in 2022 saw the highest number of weddings in 2022. Weekend weddings were another trend that still ranked high on the popularity chart as most couples had chosen Sunday closely followed by Friday as the wedding day.

Meanwhile, Tripura, Sikkim, and Imphal recorded the least number of weddings in the country. Lucknow, Jaipur, and Gurgaon are the top three tier 2 cities in terms of weddings.

The wedding market took a hit in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions in the country. As restrictions were lifted in 2022, the wedding industry saw a surge again.

