Bengaluru roads repair work will be done on ‘war footing’: Karnataka CM

Repair and restoration of pothole-riddled Bengaluru roads would be taken up on a war footing, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday adding that he himself would monitor the work.

"The restoration work of Bengaluru roads which have potholes will be taken up on a war footing. I myself will monitor the works after the end of the current spell of showers in the city," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to media persons after participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said, the continuous spell of rains in the city and other districts due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal has left its trail of damage on Bengaluru roads.

"I have already held a meeting in this regard and issued necessary instructions for road repair works," he said.

Works would be taken up for comprehensive repair and improvement of roads in Bengaluru immediately after the current spell of rains.

He said that the orders had been issued to utilise National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for relief works in low-lying areas which have suffered damage to roads, houses, and properties. Four special teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) would be constituted for the purpose in Bengaluru, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said, "BBMP had been instructed to take up the works immediately if the concerned contractors fail to take up maintenance works immediately and to deduct the cost incurred from the contractors later."

He also stated that the government had approved ₹280 crore for taking up underground drainage works in 110 villages which were newly added to BBMP limits.