Bengaluru sees another death due to pothole on road

Bengaluru’s pothole ridden roads led to the loss of another life on Saturday at city’s Yelahanka area. A biker was hit by a car and the two-wheeler toppled because of the pothole on the road. According to news agency ANI, a dilapidated stretch in the Attur area of Yelahanka is turning out to be a death trap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, a biker - who was crossing the Yelahanka Road - died after he was hit by a car that overturned due to a pothole. More details are yet to be known.

Deaths in Bengaluru are turning out to be a huge concern in the Karnataka capital. In another incident, a 50-year-old woman who was commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she tried to maneuver a pothole in Rajajinagar earlier this month. She died later at a hospital. Recently, the Kundanhalli underpass saw a huge pothole in the middle of the road with a stretch caving in. The underpass was opened months ago for the public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many such incidents led to public anger and people have been protesting for better roads in Bengaluru. On Diwali, a few residents of the city registered their protest against the bad condition of Bengaluru roads by bursting crackers. A video of a man bursting crackers at a pothole in the Silk Board area went viral on social media.

The residents of the city, opposition party MLAs, sat around the potholes, placed light lamps and burst a few crackers, demanding the ruling BJP government improve the road conditions of the country’s tech capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON