Bengaluru sees another spell of heavy rain and hailstorm. Videos

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 21, 2023 05:05 PM IST

The roads in a few areas are waterlogged due to sudden spell of rains in Karnataka's capital

Bengaluru saw another round of heavy rains on Sunday afternoon and hailstorms in a few areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has already alerted and told that the rains are likely to continue for next few days. The roads in a few areas are waterlogged due to sudden spell of rains.

Hailstorm in Bengaluru(Twitter/prakashrokaya82)
Hailstorm in Bengaluru(Twitter/prakashrokaya82)

The twitter users were quick enough to share the pictures of hailstones and pleasant Bengaluru weather. A user named Vijeth Balila shared a video and wrote, “Not a scene from a disaster film, but very much live scenes of #hailstorm #bengalururain. That was literally breathtaking.” Another user named Prakash wrote, “Bengaluru rain always surprises the people. It was a normal day till 3pm. And suddenly This happened.”

The Chinnaswamy stadium where the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans is scheduled got drenched in heavy rains. A user named Vinay Gowda wrote, “Situation at Chinnaswamy Stadium right now. Hope the rain god shows some mercy, hope it stops by 6pm and rest our best underground drying system will take care.”

On Saturday night, the city received a rainfall of 25mm and Uttarahalli area alone saw the rainfall of 33mm. Not just in Bengaluru, but the rains are likely to continue in parts of Karnataka for next few days.

bengaluru chinnaswamy stadium
