Bengaluru sees heavy spell of rains, likely to continue for next few days

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 21, 2023 09:38 AM IST

The IPL fans are worried about today’s match which is scheduled at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium.

After continuous unusual hot days in Bengaluru, heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Saturday night. Though the rain came as a relief to the people of Karnataka’s capital, it also resulted in the infamous waterlogging in parts of the city.

Bengaluru rains will likely continue for next five days.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the rains in Bengaluru are likely to continue for next few days. On Saturday night, the city received a rainfall of 25mm and Uttarahalli area alone saw the rainfall of 33mm.

The social media was also flooded with pictures and videos of Bengaluru rains that brought the chills on a weekend. A user named Sashidhar shared a video and wrote, “I was supposed to travel yesterday, but looking at the reports that it might rain heavily today in #Bangalore, I took my chance to stay back to enjoy the rains. And it did not disappoint me! One of the craziest thunderstorms I have witnessed in recent days!”

Another user named Sriram shared a video and wrote, “What respite from the scorching heat! Monsoon has arrived.”

Meanwhile, the IPL fans are worried about today’s match which is scheduled at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium. The Royal Challengers Bangalore team will be taking on Gujarat Titans, and it is a crucial match from the Bengaluru team, ahead of the playoffs. The Chinnaswamy stadium also saw a heavy spell of rain on Saturday evening.

