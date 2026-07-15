Father, 2 sons found dead at Jhajjar flat

A 38-year-old man and his two sons were allegedly found dead inside a rented accommodation in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday. Police said that the deceased was a taxi driver and was involved in property dealings (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Khudana village in Mahendragarh district. The deceased’s minor sons were aged 8 and 6.

The police have recovered a suicide note from the flat, in which the man allegedly held his wife responsible for his decision to end his life. According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased man first administered poison to the two children before hanging himself inside the room. However, an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death is underway.

Police said that the deceased was a taxi driver and was involved in property dealings. Officials said the wife of the victim had gone to her parents house at the time of the incident.

The police were alerted by neighbours after they noticed no activity inside the flat for a long time. On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found the bodies of the two children lying in the room and the father’s body was found hanging.

The bodies were shifted to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination and a forensic team examined the spot and collected evidence. However, no case was registered till the filing of this report. Police said that they would record the statement of the wife of the deceased and other family members.