Bengaluru: Speeding truck crashes into nine vehicles near Mysore Road, driver dead

A speeding truck went on a rampage near the Satellite Bus Station on Mysore Road in Bengaluru, crashing into nine vehicles and leaving two people injured in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the driver, 44-year-old Jagan, lost control of the truck around 4 am, leading to a massive pile-up.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moments as the truck plowed through the busy stretch, ramming into four autorickshaws, two cabs, two motorcycles, and a canter auto before finally coming to a halt. The impact left the front of the truck mangled, trapping Jagan inside with severe injuries to his legs, head, and torso.

He was rushed to Victoria Hospital but succumbed to his injuries at 6.43 am, the report further added.

The crash also left a 20-year-old pedestrian, Manoj, and an auto driver, Chand Pasha (25), injured. Both are currently receiving treatment.

Traffic police from Byatarayanpura have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

Last week, seven people were killed in two separate road accidents in Karnataka, while several others were injured. The first accident took place near Sibara village in Chitradurga taluk when a car rammed into a stationary lorry, killing five people, and the second accident took place in Chikkaballapur district, where a private bus collided with a car, setting it ablaze and killing two passengers, police officers aware of the matter said.

In the first accident, police believed that the victims were returning from the Renuka Yellamma temple in Savadatti, Belagavi, as prasada (holy offerings) were found in the vehicle.

In the second accident, a private bus heading to Tirupati from Bengaluru collided head-on with a car at Gopalli Gate in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district