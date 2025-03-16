Karnataka BJP leader and police officer engage in heated slap fight, incident caught on camera

A late-night altercation between a police sub-inspector and a local BJP leader in Karnataka's Madhugiri has taken a political turn, with BJP leaders demanding the officer’s suspension. The incident, which occurred near a private hotel on Turuvanur Road on Friday night.(X/@HateDetectors)

The incident, which occurred near a private hotel on Turuvanur Road on Friday night, has sparked controversy after a video of the clash went viral on social media.

According to a Deccan Herald report, Sub-Inspector Gadilingappa was on night patrol when he approached a group standing near the hotel. Among them was Madhugiri Taluk BJP Unit President Hanumantegowda, who claimed he was there for dinner.

The conversation between the two soon turned into a heated argument, escalating into a physical confrontation. Witnesses reported that both men exchanged verbal abuses before allegedly attacking each other as seen in the video.

Following the clash, SI Gadilingappa sustained injuries to his fingers and filed a complaint at the local police station, alleging that Hanumantegowda grabbed his uniform and assaulted him. An FIR has been registered against the BJP leader, and the sub-inspector is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, Hanumantegowda, who also reported injuries, was taken to a hospital in Bengaluru for further medical care.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from BJP leaders, who allege that the police officer was the aggressor, the report further added. BJP MP Govinda Karajola, Legislative Council member KS Naveen, and former MLA Tippareddy visited Hanumantegowda at the hospital, condemning the police action.

In response to the incident, a delegation of BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, demanding the immediate suspension of SI Gadilingappa. The case has now become a flashpoint between the party and the police, with pressure mounting for an independent investigation into the events of that night.

