Holi horror in Bengaluru: Three dead after drunken argument among migrant labourers over comment on woman

A Holi celebration in Bengaluru's outskirts took a violent turn when a drunken altercation among six men escalated into a brutal fight, leaving three dead. The incident occurred at an under-construction building in Anekal.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred at an under-construction building in Anekal, where the group of migrant labourers from Bihar had gathered for the festivities.

According to the officials, the dispute began after inappropriate remarks were made about a woman, triggering a heated exchange, the report added. The argument soon turned physical, with the men attacking each other using wooden sticks and iron rods.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three bodies in different locations, the report further added.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Ansu (22) and Radhe Shyam (23), while efforts are underway to establish the identity of the third victim.

One of the injured men has been taken into custody, and police are searching for the remaining two individuals involved in the fatal clash.

