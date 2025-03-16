Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Holi horror in Bengaluru: Three dead after drunken argument among migrant labourers over comment on woman

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2025 08:55 AM IST

The dispute began after inappropriate remarks were made about a woman, triggering a heated exchange.

A Holi celebration in Bengaluru's outskirts took a violent turn when a drunken altercation among six men escalated into a brutal fight, leaving three dead.

The incident occurred at an under-construction building in Anekal.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The incident occurred at an under-construction building in Anekal.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred at an under-construction building in Anekal, where the group of migrant labourers from Bihar had gathered for the festivities.

According to the officials, the dispute began after inappropriate remarks were made about a woman, triggering a heated exchange, the report added. The argument soon turned physical, with the men attacking each other using wooden sticks and iron rods.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three bodies in different locations, the report further added.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Ansu (22) and Radhe Shyam (23), while efforts are underway to establish the identity of the third victim.

One of the injured men has been taken into custody, and police are searching for the remaining two individuals involved in the fatal clash.

(Also Read: 'Who said reservation is only for Muslims? DK Shivakumar defends 4% quota amid BJP's 'appeasement' charge)

In another incident, a Bengaluru woman recently took to social media, claiming that her neighbour threatened to file a police complaint against her and her friends for celebrating Holi on the street and footpath.

However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.

According to the woman, who shared her experience on Reddit under the username "IllustratorFresh4423", the incident occurred in Brookfield, Bengaluru.

She alleged that a neighbour became upset, stating that their celebration was disturbing him and making the footpath in front of his house dirty. The woman asserted that the footpath is public property and that they had every right to play Holi there.

(Also Read: 'Go back to your state...': Bengaluru woman claims neighbour lashed out, threatened police complaint for playing Holi)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On