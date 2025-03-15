'Go back to your state...': Bengaluru woman claims neighbour lashed out, threatened police complaint for playing Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is widely celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. However, a Bengaluru woman recently took to social media, claiming that her neighbour threatened to file a police complaint against her and her friends for celebrating Holi on the street and footpath. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post. A Bengaluru woman alleged her neighbour objected to Holi celebrations.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to the woman, who shared her experience on Reddit under the username "IllustratorFresh4423", the incident occurred in Brookfield, Bengaluru. She alleged that a neighbour became upset, stating that their celebration was disturbing him and making the footpath in front of his house dirty. The woman asserted that the footpath is public property and that they had every right to play Holi there.

Neighbour calls it ‘goonda behaviour’

In her Reddit post, the woman detailed how the confrontation escalated. She mentioned that while she and her friends were enjoying Holi, a neighbour suddenly appeared and warned them to stop playing on the road. When they continued, he returned and allegedly shouted at them to leave.

"He told us we were disturbing him and making the footpath dirty. When we argued, he became rude and even told us to ‘go back to our state’ and play Holi there," she wrote. The woman further claimed that the neighbour labelled their actions as “goonda behaviour” and threatened to call the police.

Mixed reactions online

The Reddit post received varied reactions. Some supported the woman, while others sided with the neighbour, arguing that Holi celebrations should be conducted responsibly.

One user commented, "There are dedicated places in the city for Holi celebrations. Playing on the streets can be a nuisance, and the neighbour has a right to express his concerns."

Another remarked sarcastically, "Yeah, footpath is public property, so go ahead and dirty it. Makes total sense!"

A different perspective was shared by a user who questioned the group's actions, writing, "Did you at least clean up the footpath after throwing colours around? If not, then the neighbour had a valid reason to be upset."

Another person added, "Just because it's public property, does that mean we can trash it? Shouldn’t there be some responsibility while celebrating?"