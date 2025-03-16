'Who said reservation is only for Muslims? DK Shivakumar defends 4% quota amid BJP's 'appeasement' charge

The Karnataka government's decision to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for minorities in government contracts has sparked a political debate, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of appeasement politics. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

Defending the move, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified on Saturday that the policy is inclusive of all minority communities, not just Muslims.

Speaking at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s office, Shivakumar emphasized that the reservation applies only to contracts valued up to ₹2 crore, similar to provisions previously made for SC/ST communities, news agency ANI reported.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, he remarked, “Everyone deserves a livelihood. If the BJP keeps targeting us, it only makes us stronger.”

The Karnataka Deputy CM is also set to attend the meeting on delimitation called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 22 in Chennai.

"The (Congress) High Command and the CM (Siddaramaiah) have told me to attend the meet. The CM is not attending as doctors have advised him to rest due to the knee pain. I will be representing the government," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM has invited the CMs of various states and leaders of multiple national and regional political parties to attend the meeting.

The Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been protesting against the central government's three-language formula for national education policy and delimitation. The CM has called for a united political front against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging various parties to join forces in opposing what he termed a "blatant assault on federalism."

Shivakumar also mentioned on Saturday that the state government is "of course ready" to conduct the delayed elections and that a meeting of the party's past BBMP candidates has been called to collect feedback.

He said, "The government is, of course, ready. How long can it be postponed? We have called for a meeting of past candidates for BBMP elections from the Congress party to collect their feedback. Then, we will call for a meeting of candidates from all parties. We will collect the feedback from all of them."

The dates for the municipal elections have not been announced yet.

