Bengaluru stampede: KSCA secretary, treasurer resign after 11 die during RCB victory parade

Days after a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 people dead and dozens injured, two top officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stepped down, taking moral responsibility for the tragedy, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, on Saturday, KSCA Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer E S Jairam announced their resignations in a joint statement, just a day after both KSCA and RCB moved the Karnataka High Court over FIRs filed in connection with the June 4 incident.

“Though our role was very limited, in light of the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded, we have tendered our resignations to the President of KSCA,” the statement read according to the publication. The resignation letters were dated June 6, 2025.

The development comes amid growing legal and political fallout from the stampede that occurred during a felicitation event celebrating RCB’s maiden IPL title win.

The Karnataka High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the incident on Thursday, has directed the state government to submit a status report by June 10. The court also granted interim protection from arrest to KSCA officials, provided they fully cooperate with the police investigation.

Four arrested

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police arrested four individuals in connection with the incident on Friday, including Nikhil Sosale, head of marketing at RCB, and three representatives of DNA Entertainment Private Limited — Sunil Mathew, Sumanth, and Kiran Kumar. The arrests were made at Kempegowda International Airport as the four allegedly attempted to leave the city. All four were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

In its submission to the court, the KSCA maintained that its involvement was limited to leasing the stadium and assisting in obtaining official permissions, the report added.

The association argued that RCB and local law enforcement bore responsibility for ticketing, crowd management, and overall safety during the event.

