Bengaluru student booked over hoax bomb airport threat. Cop warns 'not a joke'

The Bengaluru Police have booked a student for making a hoax bomb threat linked to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via a tweet on December 10. Deputy Commissioner of Police for Northeast Bengaluru, Anoop A Shetty, said "a bomb threat is not a joke" and appealed to the public to refrain from such behaviour.

"A student has been booked for making hoax bomb threat to KIA. 𝗕𝗢𝗠𝗕 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗶𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝗮 𝗷𝗼𝗸𝗲. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀," he tweeted on Wednesday.

The student had reportedly tweeted: “I will bomb the blr airport just so they can rebuild one closer to the city (sic).” He later deleted the tweet.

The airport is in the Devanahalli area, and it takes an hour to an hour and a half to travel from the city centre on average. Hindustan Times could not independently confirm the identity of the student, however, several reports said he is an engineering student.

He was detained by police after the airport's terminal manager filed a complaint, the report added.

Bengaluru's KIA has received several such hoax bomb threats this year. A man from Bengal was held in May for making a fake bomb threat call to the airport, triggering a scare. It was later revealed that he reportedly made the call in hopes of vengeance against his brother-in-law, who had recently divorced his sister.