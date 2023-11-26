Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Here is all you need to know about the event

The Karnataka government has announced the 26th edition of Bengaluru tech fest, to be attended by several prominent IT leaders, start-up founders and investors. Delegates from over 30 countries are expected at the grand tech fest, according to the Karnataka IT department. The Bengaluru tech fest will be held at Palace Grounds between November 29 and December 1. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the tech fest on Wednesday, themed as ‘Breaking Boundaries.’

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023

The Bengaluru tech fest will see the presence of Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology, and Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on IT and Co-founder of Infosys; Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group on Startups, and Founding partner of Accel Partners India, among others.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath will host an exclusive talk featuring N R Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys. The talk is titled 'Legend, Legacy & Leadership.' Nikhil will also host union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for a chat show.

The inaugural event will feature international dignitaries such as Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan; Mark Papermaster, EVP & CTO of AMD; a recorded message from Finland science and culture minister Sari Multala, Minister of Science and a recorded message from Volker Wissing, Minister of Digital Affairs and Transport of Germany.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 will also have a diverse and enriching event spectrum, encompassing a Multi-Track Conference on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups & Biotech, an International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, R&D-Lab2Market, B2B Meetings, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, VC Awards, ATF Awards, Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters.

