Bengaluru techie alerts people about new scam in city. ‘Be cautious with your money,’ she says

The fraudsters are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding ways to loot money from bank accounts. A Bengaluru techie took to social media and explained a new way of scam that she went through recently and alerted her followers to be cautious about their money. Bengaluru techie alerts people about new scam in city. ‘Be cautious,’ she says

Aditi took to social media platform X and wrote a long post about how scamsters used their tactics on the phone to steal money from her. She said, “Was busy on an office call when these elderly sounding guy calls me and says, ‘Aditi beta, papa ko paise bhejne the par unko ja nahi rahe toh unhone bola aapko bhejdu. Beta check karo aapka number yahi hai na’.” (I am supposed to send money to your dad, but he is unable to receive it. He asked me to send money to you. Please confirm if this is your number)

She wrote, “I first received an SMS mentioning an INR 10k credit, then an INR 30k credit, all while he’s on the call. Then, he suddenly gets all worked up and is like, ‘beta, mujhe toh INR 3k hi bhejne the par galti se 30k bhej diye, pls aap baaki paise wapas bhejde mai doctor sahaab ke yaha khada hu, unko dena hai paise’.” (I was supposed to send ₹3,000 but I sent ₹30,000 by mistake. Please return the remaining amount as I am near the doctor, and I need to give the money to him)

Aditi found the entire conversation suspicious and checked the source of the SMS where she discovered that it was from a random phone number but not from any bank. “And then the obvious, one look into the SMSes and you could see that they are from a 10-digit phone number, not a branded company ID. Of course when I called back in a minute after checking my accounts, I was blocked,” she added.

She also advised people to check the amount in the bank account first if someone calls saying that they deposited money by mistake.