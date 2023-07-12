Bengaluru man explains why he chose to stay after his rent was hiked by 15,000 within one year

A Bengaluru techie explained why he agreed to stay at his rented house even after the landlord hiked the rent by ₹15,000 within an year, prompting a renewed discussion on Twitter over the city's rental market. Arsh Goyal, who works at Samsung, narrated his ordeal on social media, writing that he agreed to pay the increased rent to avoid the hassle of looking for a new house, which is no easy task.

Bengaluru has seen several such incidents of late, wherein landlords have a list of demands for their tenants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My Landlord in Bangalore increased rent by 15,000 INR within one year whereas as per agreement the increase per year should have been 5%. The only option he gave was either to leave or pay the increased rent,” he wrote on Twitter.

READ | ‘Show your LinkedIn profile’: Bengaluru landlord's demand for a tenant

“We had no other option but to agree to the landlord as finding a new place again is a bug big problem - a lot of time to research/ brokerage amount to be paid again / locality and distance from place of work. Also , we already spent a lot of money in setting up this house,” he added.

“It seems this is not just with me but with a lot of people in societies nearby. Where do you see the rent going in the coming days for a rented house in Bengaluru?” he asked in a three-part tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Twitter users flooded the post with comments, writing back that they had had similar experiences. “My landlord has made me sign for an increase of 6.5% instead of the usual 5%,” a user responded.

“My rent increased by 16% instead of 5%,” another posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | 'Must be IITian': What Bengaluru landlords now demand of tenants

Bengaluru has been witnessing such incidents often in recent times, with landlords asking potential tenants to provide their LinkedIn profiles, asking for their qualification and even the college that they passed out from. One such landlord rejected a man because of his Class 12 exam marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON